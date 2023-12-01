Axar, Rinku fire India to win in 4th T20I against Australia; clinch series

India scored 174/9 in their 20 overs and then restricted Australia to a score of 154/7. They have thus confirmed victory in the series as well, having taken an unassailable 3-1 lead with one match to go.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Spinners Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi led the way to ensuring a 20-run win for India after Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India set up a target of 175 for Australia to chase in Raipur. 

India scored 174/9 in their 20 overs and then restricted Australia to a score of 154/7. They have thus confirmed victory in the series as well, having taken an unassailable 3-1 lead with one match to go.

Matthew Wade won the toss and chose to bowl first. Both sides made a number of changes, four for India and five for Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad put up a 50-run opening partnership before the former fell off the last ball of the powerplay.

India were pegged back with Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer both falling within a few balls of each other but Rinku Singh led a fightback with a 48-run stand for the fourth wicket with Gaikwad that came in 31 balls.

Jitesh Sharma then stayed up with Rinku's strike rate and the pair put up 56 runs fort the fifth wicket off just 32 balls. It was a bit of a collapse for India after that with Ben Dwarshuis and Jason Behrendorff taking two wickets each in the 19th and 20th overs.

Rinku couldn't quite stay till the end, falling off the first ball of the last over bowled by Behrendorff on 46 off 29. Deepak Chahar then fell off the third ball and Ravi Bishnoi was run out off the last, thus leaving India's tally at 174/9 in 20 overs.

Travis Head got Australia off to an absolute flier, especially when he smashed a whopping 22 runs off the third over from Deepak Chahar. 

However, spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel pulled things right back for India with a flurry of wickets after the first five overs.

While it looked like India might be in trouble after the pair was done with their four overs, pacers Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan kept the pressure up and restricted Australia to 154/7. 

India thus won the match by 20 runs and confirmed victory in the series as well.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

