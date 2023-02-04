Axar Patel can be a big threat to Smith in Test series, reckons Irfan Pathan

Hindustan Times
04 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 02:22 pm

Axar Patel can be a big threat to Smith in Test series, reckons Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has pitched in with his ideas to get the better of the Smith. On the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked if Smith was the biggest threat in Australia's batting lineup and the Indian replied in the affirmative. He also called for a proper plan to trap the Australian star in his own game.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

It's no secret that Australia vice-captain Steve Smith has a tremendous record in India. In 14 Test matches against India, he has smashed 1742 runs at an incredible average of 72.58. Given his sensational numbers, he will surely be one of the most prized wickets in the upcoming four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian think-tank might be busy plotting plans to get rid of him during the Test matches.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has pitched in with his ideas to get the better of the Smith. On the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked if Smith was the biggest threat in Australia's batting lineup and the Indian replied in the affirmative. He also called for a proper plan to trap the Australian star in his own game.

"No doubt about that. He is definitely an Australian legend. If you look at the Australian history as well, he is up there. He has troubled the Indian bowlers a lot, scored tons of runs. Even though you know that he has got a really solid bottom hand, but still he finds ways to score runs in front of the wickets, on the off and leg side. We need to have a proper plan," said Pathan.

The former India bowler also zeroed in one bowler who he thought could trouble Smith. He also provided logical reasons to back his opinion.

"The challenge of Steve Smith will be there for Indian cricket but I think one guy, which I have a great feeling, who can actually have the numbers against him is Axar Patel. If he plays regularly all the matches, the kind of trajectory he has, he can be a big threat to him," said Pathan.

"The line and length he bowls, the straight ball he bowls, he can bring the lbw or bowled into play against Steve Smith, especially because he uses his bottom hand a lot. A bowler who continuously bowls at the stumps can prove to be an alarm bell against such a player, that is Axar Patel," he added.

The first Test match between India and Australia will start from February 09 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Sketch: TBS

