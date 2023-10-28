'Awesome', 'fantastic': Cummins, Latham hail record World Cup duel

Sports

AFP
28 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

'Awesome', 'fantastic': Cummins, Latham hail record World Cup duel

The five-time champions made 388 and then saw the Black Caps come agonisingly close to pulling off the second highest chase in one-day internationals.

AFP
28 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 08:24 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins described his team's five-run win over New Zealand in the highest-scoring match in World Cup history as "awesome" on Saturday.

The five-time champions made 388 and then saw the Black Caps come agonisingly close to pulling off the second highest chase in one-day internationals.

They finished on 383-9 having started the final over needing 19 to win and then seven off the last two deliveries before key batsman Jimmy Neesham was run out.

"That was awesome," said Cummins. "Sometimes I have to remember I'm out in the field, not a spectator. A fantastic game, they kept coming at us."

Australia's win had been set-up by a 175-run opening partnership between Travis Head, who top scored with 109 on his return to the team after breaking his hand, and fellow opener David Warner (81).

"I love the openers, especially Travis who's been away for five weeks," added Cummins.

"It was a good wicket. In patches we bowled really well, sometimes we gave too much width away. Some really good partnerships, it was tough to get into them."

Both Australia and New Zealand, with four wins and two defeats apiece, are well-placed to make the semi-finals.

"It was a fantastic game of cricket. There were ebbs and flows throughout the 100 overs. Obviously to get so close hurts," said New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

"You need to play the perfect game when you are chasing near 400."

New Zealand battled hard with Rachin Ravindra making 116, Daryl Mitchell adding 54 and Neesham supplying late fireworks with a 33-ball fifty.

With a total of 771 runs, it was the highest scoring game at a World Cup, beating the 754 scored in South Africa's win against Sri Lanka earlier in this tournament.

"It was a fantastic knock from Rachin, one of the better ones you'll see in a chase. It was pretty special to get close. I'm proud of the guys," added Latham.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Australia Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

13h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

13h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

13h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

1h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

3h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

10h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS