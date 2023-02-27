Avik wins race in UAE Gulf ProCar Championship

"I used to dominate this track and got used to dominating it. Now I got to win a race here after four rounds, it feels surreal," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

Another international race, another win for Avik Anwar. This time he won Race 1 of Round 5 inGulf ProCar Championship. He beat his main competitor Ahmed Al Majid to win the race. 

He had a few podium finishes in the previous rounds and finally, he managed to win a race in the championship.

"I used to dominate this track and got used to dominating it. Now I got to win a race here after four rounds, it feels surreal," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

He changed his team and upgraded the car prior to the race due to some problems and it paid off for him.

Avik was battling with a fever before and on the race day. 

Abdul Samad flew from Bangladesh to work on the car. "He has a huge contribution to our win," Avik said.

The next race and final round of the championship will take place on March 13 at Yas Marina F1 Track in Abu Dhabi.

No other Bangladeshi has been on the podium in that track other than him.

If he wins all three races, he will finish second in the championship despite not having competed in round 3 and having one DNF in round 2.

Avik Anwar / NGK UAE PRO Car Championship

