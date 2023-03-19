Avik crowned champion of Gulf ProCar Endurance Championship

Just a few days ago, Avik Anwar became the only Bangladeshi to win back-to-back races on an F1 track and sealed third place in UAE Gulf ProCar Championship. Now he won another back-to-back endurance race in UAE and was crowned the champion of the Gulf ProCar Endurance Championship.

He clinched the championship in Class 4.

He is now the first Bangladeshi solo racer to win back-to-back endurance races. With this, Avik brought Bangladesh the second championship in the racing arena after his first Championship in NGK Pro Car Championship in Dubai last year

"I feel great, the second racing championship for Bangladesh and for me as well. I'm grateful to the Almighty for everything," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS) after the win.

From battling health difficulties to his car's technical problems, Avik has had to go through a lot in the past few months in the racing arena. But he came out as a winner.

"An abysmal season filled with bad luck comes to a glorious end with back-to-back wins," Avik told TBS earlier this month after winning back-to-back races in UAE Gulf ProCar Championship.

"Prayers, focus and perseverance kept me going. And my 'Never give up' attitude helped too," he added after the endurance championship.