Avik clinches yet another podium in Malaysia Championship Series

Avik Anwar clinched yet another podium to write his name in the history book of the country once again which he mentioned as 'business as usual'. He has secured P2 out of a total of 43 cars in Race 1 of Round 3 in the Malaysia Championship Series.

The Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) is a national racing series promoted and organised by Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The veteran driver achieved this feat with his blue Honda Civic car that shows the number 44 to be his number.

"Always feels great to be on the podium. Honestly, there is no better feeling," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

Avik clinched podium in the previous rounds as well and is currently P3 in the championship.

The weather at the race track was too hot, just like Bangladesh, and Avik's main challenge was to cope with it.

"The condition was just too hot. The main challenge for me was balancing the tyre of the car. Alhamdulillah, I managed to do it well," Avik added.

Race 2 of Round 3 will take place tomorrow while the fourth and final round of the competition will take place on 17-18 September.

Approaching the business end of the competition, Avik stated that the championship is actually getting easier for him. And he is confident he can finish well.

"The championship is actually getting easier, I am getting to learning the car more and getting used to the track more," he concluded.