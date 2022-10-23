Avik clinches podium finish in Round 1 of UAE Gulf ProCar Championship

Sports

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 01:10 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 01:32 am

Another international race, another podium finish for Avik Anwar. The pro racer secured the second place in the Race 1 of Round 1 inGulf Procar Championship 2022 at Dubai Autodrome Circuit National Layout on Saturday.

This is the first time Avik is competing in this competition. There were seven other participants, two of them - Ishayet Hossain and Ayman Sadat - from Bangladesh.

There were two races in the Round 1.

In the first race Avik finished second where Ayman finished 8th and Ishayet couldn't start the race due to technical difficulties.

The second race saw Avik finishing sixth and Ishayet finishing fifth. 

The pro racer was leading the Race 2 before a local car took him off. That racer was penalised but the harm had already been done to Avik. His tire blew up and the bumper flew off.

He still carried on and finished the race sixth. 

The next round of the competition will take place on 7 November.

Earlier, Avik clinched P2 in the Malaysia Championship Series in September. 

 

Others

Avik Anwar / UAE Gulf ProCar Championship

