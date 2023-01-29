Avik Anwar wins race 6 of VW Polo Cup in India

Avik Anwar secured P1 in race 6 of the VW Polo Cup in India. This was his first P1 after seven months. His last P1 finish was in the Malaysian Championship Series back in May last year.

The race is taking place at Madras Motor Race Track in India and 15 racers are competing in the championship.

Avik is currently third in the championship with 79 points and there are two more races on Sunday. The pro racer is hopeful ahead of the final day.

He is the only Bangladeshi to have participated and secured podium in this competition.