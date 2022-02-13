Avik Anwar wins Race 2 of Round 4 in Volkswagen Polo Cup in India, dedicates it to his father

Avik is the first Bangladeshi to win international motorsport event. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Bangladesh's Formula racer Avik Anwar completed yet another podium finish in an international race, this time he won race 2 of round 4 in the Volkswagen Polo Cup in India.

Avik was the first Bangladeshi to complete back to back podium finish in the tournament. He came second in the previous podium finishes. And he finally won the race this time.

Volkswagen Polo Cup is a part of India's national touring car championship. It's taking place at Madras Motor Racing Track, Chennai, a Formula 3 compatible race track.

Avik was really happy to be able to win a race in India, mentioning it feels like winning elsewhere 10 times.

"I come from a country where there are no racing tracks, so we only get to practice on simulators. I'm really happy. This is the most competitive grid that I've raced on. Winning in India is like winning elsewhere 10 times," Avik expressed after winning the race.

Avik dedicated his win to his father who inspired him to be a pro racer.

"I would like to dedicate this win to my father, who I'm pretty sure will be happy that I won a race in India," he added.

Avik said he had to race with two of the best racers he's seen who also happen to be his mentor and friends since 2017.

"The race was intense," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

"To win the race, fighting the best to on the grid - Sourav Bandopadh who has been my mentor since 2017 and Pratik Sonawane is one fine example of a race and my friend," he concluded.

Avik is currently sitting on the fourth position in the overall ranking before the final race takes place at 2:30 pm BST.