Avik Anwar wins first round of UAE ProCar Championship GT86 class

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's pro racer Avik Anwar won yet another international races in UAE. He took part in the Dubai Autodrome International Circuit of the NGK UAE ProCar Championship GT86 class last Friday. He won one qualifier and two races on the same day. 

 Avik won the AE86 class race which is a multiclass race with each class having its own podium.

Racers usually compete in 10 races in 5 rounds in ProCar Championship. At the end of these ten races, the highest scorer is declared the champion.

The champion racer from Bangladesh participated in the same race last year as well. But he only competed in three rounds. He hopes to compete in all five rounds this time around. 

"I had good enough preparation before coming here and now that I won the first round, my confidence has also increased a lot. I want to participate in all five rounds and I hope I can do better in the next rounds as well," Avik said after the race.

The second round will take place on 19 November on the Yas Marina Formula1 circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from Avik, Formula racers from around the world including Scotland, New Zealand, Belgium, Mexico, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, India, Switzerland, Austria, United Kingdom and France are taking part in this year's race.

Avik first made headlines back in 2019 when he became the first Bangladeshi ever to win an international motorsport event called the Volkswagen Ameo Cup in India. Later that year, he secured third place in a Malaysian race circuit. He was also the first Bangladeshi to do an endurance race. 

 

Avik Anwar / UAE ProCar Championship / F1 / P1 race

