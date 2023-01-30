Avik Anwar secures P3 in VW Polo Cup in India

"VW Polo championship is always difficult. India has some of the best racing drivers in the world. The local talent is insane so to be ahead in this championship is next level," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

Avik Anwar secured P2 on the final day of the VW Polo Cup in India which eventually saw him clinch P3 overall in the competition. The race is taking place at Madras Motor Race Track in India and 15 racers are competing in the championship. 

He lost second place by only one point, but Avik was satisfied with his overall result in the championship.

P3 is the highest anyone from Bangladesh has achieved in an Indian Championship so far. 

Avik said the championship was really difficult as always.

"VW Polo championship is always difficult. India has some of the best racing drivers in the world. The local talent is insane so to be ahead in this championship is next level," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

He has been dealing with injuries since 2021 but now it's really bugging him, he said. 

"Injuries have been lingering since 2021 but nonstop racing has triggered it. My knees have pain so after a certain point my legs become sore and my shoulder has a ligament injury. I can't work out either because  of these injuries and gaining weight becoming more unfit," he added.

Avik remains the only Bangladeshi to have participated and secured podium in this competition. 

Avik Anwar / VW Polo Cup

