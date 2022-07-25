Avik Anwar secures back back-to-back podium in Malaysia Championship Series

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 03:57 pm

Avik is currently p3 ahead of the final round of the championship that will take place on 17-18 September.

Avik Anwar clinched a back-to-back podium in the third round of the Malaysia Championship Series. This time he secured P3 in race 2 of round 3 despite having the fastest lap of the race.

He had a 12-second penalty due to finishing second on Saturday which is part of the rules.

"Alhamdulillah for everything, one more podium for my nation.  Two podiums this weekend," Avik posted on his Facebook after the race. 

The veteran driver achieved this feat with his blue Honda Civic car that shows the number 44 to be his number.

Avik&#039;s Honda Civic in the race
Avik's Honda Civic in the race

He secured p2 in the first race of round 2.

Avik is currently p3 ahead of the final round of the championship that will take place on 17-18 September.

The Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) is a national racing series promoted and organised by Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

 

