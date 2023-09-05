Avik Anwar partners with Caltex Lubricants

Sports

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 08:57 pm

Avik is the first and only Bangladeshi in our country’s history of Motorsports to win International  Motorsports races in the UAE, India, and Malaysia. 

Avik Anwar partners with Caltex Lubricants

Rock Energy Limited, the exclusive distributor of Caltex & Chevron Lubricants,  announced its brand partnership with Avik Anwar. Avik is one of Bangladesh's brightest talents,  representing the country in motorsports on foreign terrain with precision, superior performance & victory.

He is the first and only Bangladeshi in our country's history of Motorsports to win International  Motorsports races in the UAE, India, and Malaysia. 

This brand partnership between Caltex Lubricants & Mr. Avik Anwar will support him in his motorsports journey & also promote the use of Caltex lubricants and its product lines, including HAVOLINE, DELO and  TECHRON, among millions of Bangladeshi vehicle owners. 

Avik Anwar expressed his gratitude saying, "I'm honored to partner with Rock Energy and Caltex lubricants. With their superior Havoline Lubricants, I'm confident in achieving success on the racetrack." 

Tanzeem Chowdhury, Managing Director of Rock Energy Limited, stated, "We're proud to sponsor Avik  Anwar and believe this collaboration will inspire vehicle owners to choose Caltex lubricants for our  unmatched performance and reliability." 

This partnership between Caltex Lubricants and Avik Anwar is set to make a significant impact on both motorsports and vehicle performance in Bangladesh. 

Caltex lubricants reduce friction, enhancing engine performance and horsepower. Caltex is committed to sustainability and meets industry standards. 

