Avik Anwar finishes P2 in Malaysia Championship Series

Avik Anwar clinched P2 in the Malaysia Championship Series after securing P3 in the final round of the championship. The final round was a two-hour race, or 54 laps, whichever comes first. This is equivalent to a Formula1 race.

"No Bangladeshi have ever gone on to the podium here before. This is a great feeling. Alhamdulillah," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS) after the race.

The pro racer could have finished the race in P1 but due to the tyre failure, he had to be content with P3 in the final round.

Like most drivers, he had a second driver. He raced for the most part in the race.

"It was a very difficult race. It rained at the beginning of the race, so the track was wet. And then, it was semi-dry for the most part."

"And with the tyre failure, it was a mess. But we still pulled through," he added.

The veteran driver achieved this feat with his blue Honda Civic car that shows the number 44.

Earlier, Avik secured back back-to-back podiums in round 3.

The Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) is a national racing series promoted and organised by Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

Early in the year, Avik created history as he won the NGK Pro Car Championship in Dubai, UAE and became the first-ever international motorsport championship winner from Bangladesh.