Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy

Avik Anwar created history as he won the NGK Pro Car Championship in Dubai, UAE and became the first-ever international motorsport championship winner from Bangladesh.

He finished with a total of 310 points, 119 points ahead of the second-placed Scott Dimeler.

Avik had a 86-point lead after the fifth round of the championship already before the sixth and final round of the race where he came second in both races.

The championship began in November, 2021 where he bagged first place in three consecutive races.

The championship took place at Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina F1 Track circuits.

He also finished fourth in the Volkswagen Polo Cup in India last month.

Avik was the first Bangladeshi to complete a back to back podium finish along with a race win in Round 4 in the tournament.