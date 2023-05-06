Avik Anwar clinches podium in Race 1 of Malaysia Championship Series

Bangladesh pro-racer Avik Anwar clinched P2 overall in Race 1 of Round 1 in the ongoing Malaysia Championship Series 2023 at Sepang International Circuit located in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Starting at Grid 3 Avik grabbed a spot on the podium finishing 22 laps in 1 hour and 1 minute with the best lap time 2.29 minutes of the 5543-meter-long track.

Another Bangladesh racer participating in the championship – 21-year-old Aiman Sadat however was DNF [Did not Finish] after the drive shaft of his Honda FD2r broke down in the 43rd minute of the race.

Avik in Race 2 on Sunday at the same venue will start at Grid 2 against the same opponents. The race is scheduled to begin at 7.30am Dhaka Time. Aiman on the other hand will start at Grid 15.

The Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) is a national racing series promoted and organised by Sepang International Circuit (SIC) as an initiative to promote and develop 4-wheel racing sports in Malaysia.