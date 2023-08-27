Avik Anwar clinches P1 in Malaysian Championship series, dedicates victory to his late father

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 01:29 am

Avik Anwar clinches P1 in Malaysian Championship series, dedicates victory to his late father

Avik Anwar clinches P1 in Malaysian Championship series, dedicates victory to his late father

Bangladesh pro-racer Avik Anwar clinched P1 in Race 2 of Round 3 in the Malaysia Championship Series 2023 at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday. He earlier clinched podiums in both races in Round 1 and currently sitting third in the competition overall. 

Starting at Grid 3 in the multi-class racing event, Avik clinched his ninth podium in the Malaysia Championship Series. Avik finished the 20 laps in 1 hour and 1 minute with the best lap time of 2.28 minutes at the 5543-meter-long track.

Avik dedicated the win to his late father Md Anwar Hossain and he mentioned this was an emotional roller coaster for him since losing his father on 11 July.

"I was advised by my other family members to not race this round but I know this is the only way I can make him proud in the afterlife. After every podium I used to call him and tell him my results, he would always say 'thank you'. Missed it the most today," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS) after the win.

It was of course a difficult race for Avik, not only due to his personal loss, but the weather too was not on his side. The temperature was over 45 degrees. According to Avik, the track temperature was 61 degrees.

The fourth and final round of the series will be held on 25 September at the same venue. It will be a 300 km race lasting two hours which is the same distance as F1.

The Malaysia Championship Series is a national racing series promoted and organized by Sepang International Circuit as an initiative to promote and develop 4-wheel racing sports in Malaysia.

