Avik Anwar on the brink of history after winning Round 5 of NGK Pro Car Championship

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 03:12 pm

Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh as he has mathematically won the race already with a  lead of 53 points, which he mentioned 'like Lewis Hamilton!'.

Bangladesh's Formula racer Avik Anwar keeps creating history. The pioneer of motorsport in Bangladesh won another race and made it two in two on F1 race tracks on Saturday. 

This time Avik won the Round 5 of the NGK Pro Car Championship round three in Dubai, UAE. The race took place on the Yas Marina Circuit, an F1 track in Dubai. 

Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh as he has mathematically won the race already with a  lead of 53 points, which he mentioned 'like Lewis Hamilton!'.

If he does the final round the lead will be even more.

He had his team, Bangladesh Motorsports, especially Rashid Ali who co-owned and managed the racing team, with him throughout the championship in UAE. 

Avik with his team
Avik with his team

The final round of the championship will take place on 12 March.

Avik recently finished fourth in the Volkswagen Polo Cup in India. Avik was the first Bangladeshi to complete back to back podium finish along with a race win in Round 4 in the tournament.

In 2019, Avik Anwar became the first Bangladeshi racer to win an international trophy in Malaysia's Sepang Internal Circuit where Formula 1 races used to be held till 2017.

 

