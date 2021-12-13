Avik Anwar becomes first runner-up in the 2nd round of Indian Car Racing Championship

Bangladesh motor racer Touhid Anwar finished second in the second round of the Indian Car Racing Championship. Known in the racing world as Avik Anwar, the racer earned a podium spot in the second round of the Volkswagen Polo category at the Indian Car Racing Championship. He is also the first Bangladeshi to ever secure a podium in race championship in India.

The second round of the race was held in Chennai's Madras Motor Race Track from 10 to 12 December. Despite earning the first place in practice, another Bangladeshi racer Ayman Sadat became 7th among the 20 competitors in Volkswagen Polo category. The third round of this championship will be held on January 12. Anwar, who finished 6th in the first round, is in third place at the end of two rounds.

Avik Anwar, who was thrilled to be on his mobile phone from Chennai after finishing second today, said, "The fact that I am the first Bangladeshi to be on the podium of Volkswagen Polo category in Indian Car Racing Championship is thrilling for me. I feel very good about it."

Avik Anwar also mentioned, "The race was in rain and thus it was a quite difficult one."

Last month, Avik Anwar contracted dengue fever. He has managed to cope with the physical stress. However, he had a fever before getting on the Madras track.

Avik Anwar said, "I had to take four medicines before every session: 2 Ibuprofen, 1 Myolax, and 1 Othello. However, at the end of the day I am happy that I was able to win a prize despite racing with a fever."

In 2019, Avik Anwar became the first Bangladeshi racer to win an international medal in Malaysia.