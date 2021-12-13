Avik Anwar becomes first runner-up in the 2nd round of Indian Car Racing Championship

Sports

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:01 pm

Related News

Avik Anwar becomes first runner-up in the 2nd round of Indian Car Racing Championship

Known in the racing world as Avik Anwar, the racer earned a podium spot in the second round of the Volkswagen Polo category at the Indian Car Racing Championship.

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:01 pm
Avik Anwar becomes first runner-up in the 2nd round of Indian Car Racing Championship

Bangladesh motor racer Touhid Anwar finished second in the second round of the Indian Car Racing Championship. Known in the racing world as Avik Anwar, the racer earned a podium spot in the second round of the Volkswagen Polo category at the Indian Car Racing Championship. He is also the first Bangladeshi to ever secure a podium in race championship in India.

The second round of the race was held in Chennai's Madras Motor Race Track from 10 to 12 December. Despite earning the first place in practice, another Bangladeshi racer Ayman Sadat became 7th among the 20 competitors in Volkswagen Polo category. The third round of this championship will be held on January 12. Anwar, who finished 6th in the first round, is in third place at the end of two rounds.

Avik Anwar, who was thrilled to be on his mobile phone from Chennai after finishing second today, said, "The fact that I am the first Bangladeshi to be on the podium of Volkswagen Polo category in Indian Car Racing Championship is thrilling for me. I feel very good about it."

Avik Anwar also mentioned, "The race was in rain and thus it was a quite difficult one."

Last month, Avik Anwar contracted dengue fever. He has managed to cope with the physical stress. However, he had a fever before getting on the Madras track.

Avik Anwar said, "I had to take four medicines before every session: 2 Ibuprofen, 1 Myolax, and 1 Othello. However, at the end of the day I am happy that I was able to win a prize despite racing with a fever."

In 2019, Avik Anwar became the first Bangladeshi racer to win an international medal in Malaysia.

Others

Avik Anwar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 