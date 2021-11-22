Avik Anwar becomes the first Bangladeshi racer to win on a Formula1 track

Sports

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:05 pm

"Those who said I can't, those who said it is not possible, those who have always looked down on Bangladeshis, today's victory is for them!"

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's Formula Racer Touhid Anwar has won the NGK Pro Car Championship in the United Arab Emirates. In the international world of Formula Race, he is better known as Avik Anwar.

He then released a video of the title on the social media site Facebook for fans. Avik is happy to be the winner, the fans are also congratulating Avik joyously through social media.

Earlier, in a post on Facebook, Avik said, "Those who said I can't, those who said it is not possible, those who have always looked down on Bangladeshis, today's victory is for them! You will always dream big and no matter how hard it gets to achieve the dream, Insha'Allah one day the dream will come true."

No Bangladeshi racer has had such success before Avik. As such, this achievement of Avik Anwar is a matter of pride for Bangladesh. "Today (Friday) for the first time in the history of Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi won a Formula 1 track title," Avik said in a post on Facebook, "Your prayers and the will of Almighty Allah made this happen. Special thanks to my sponsors for supporting me."

Earlier, after winning the first round, Avik was lauded by Bangladeshi supporters including his close friend Tamim Inam. Avik also expressed his excitement in this fame to the media. "Before last year, I played in only three rounds of the tournament," he said by telephone from Dubai, "But I want to take part in all the rounds of this year's championship. Before coming here, my preparation has been quite good. After winning the first round, my confidence also increased a lot. I hope I can do better in the next rounds, too."

It is to be noted that in this year's competition, formula racers from different countries of the world including Scotland, New Zealand, Belgium, Mexico, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, India, Switzerland, Austria, United Kingdom and France took part.

