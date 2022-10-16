'Average Indian wedding photos': Rohit, Babar's photoshoot ahead of blockbuster T20 WC tie sparks meme-fest

On Saturday, a day before the tournament kicked off in Australia, ICC organised a mega press conference featuring all 16 captain of the tournament. Post the presser, the captains were involved in a photoshoot session and ICC later shared the pictures of Rohit and Babar together. On Instagram, it was shared with the caption, “Rohit Sharma Babar Azam #Cricket #CricketReels #T20WorldCup", where one of the fans reacted saying, "Average Indian/Pakistani wedding photos.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The T20 World Cup in Australia will be beginning from Sunday onwards in Australia with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia. The first phase of the tournament will pertain to eight teams who will vie for the four remaining spots in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The second stage of the World Cup will begin from October 22 onwards with the repeat of 2021 T20 World Cup final - defending champions Australia will face runner-up New Zealand.

But the blockbuster tie will be on the following day, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan. And ahead of the high-octane match, the two captains, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, had photoshoot session for the tournament and it sparked a meme-fest on social media.

On Saturday, a day before the tournament kicked off in Australia, ICC organised a mega press conference featuring all 16 captain of the tournament. Post the presser, the captains were involved in a photoshoot session and ICC later shared the pictures of Rohit and Babar together. On Instagram, it was shared with the caption, "Rohit Sharma Babar Azam #Cricket #CricketReels #T20WorldCup", where one of the fans reacted saying, "Average Indian/Pakistani wedding photos."

Here is how other fans on social media reacted to the pictures- 

 

"We understand the game against Pakistan, but there is no point of talking about it everytime and creating that pressure within yourselves. Whenever we meet against the Pakistan players, we talk about how they are, how the families are. We just talk about what is going on, how is life and what new car they have bought or they are about to buy," said Rohit during the media session.

Babar added, "Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best."

 

