Australia's Smith becomes fastest batter to 8000 Test runs, breaks Sangakkara's record

Australia Test great Steven Smith, in the second innings of the ongoing third Test between Pakistan and Australia, has become the fastest batter to 8000 Test runs. Smith achieved the feat in his 151st innings in the longest format, bettering Kumar Sangakkara's record. The Sri Lanka legend reached 8000 runs in his 152nd innings.

Third on the list is Sachin Tendulkar who scored his 8000th Test run in his 154th outing. Smith averages over 60 in his Test career and has 27 hundreds to his name. He is also the only batter in the history of Tests to reach 8000 Test runs at an average of more than 60.

Smith notched up the milestone of 7000 Test runs in 2019 against the similar opposition - Pakistan.

The right-handed batter has not been at his glorious best off late though. His last Test century came in January 2021 against India and since then he has averaged just a shade over 40 which is a bit disappointing by his lofty standards.

Fastest to 8000 Test runs (by innings):

151- Steven Smith (Australia)

152- Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

154- Sachin Tendulkar (India)

157- Sir Garry Sobers (WI)

158- Rahul Dravid (India)