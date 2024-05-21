Australia's Sam Kerr ruled out of Paris Olympics

Sports

AFP
21 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 10:38 am

The Matildas captain, one of the biggest names in women's football, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in January and her father declared months ago that she would not be fit for Paris.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Talismanic Australian striker Sam Kerr was officially ruled out of the Olympics Tuesday, almost five months after a serious knee injury derailed her season with Chelsea.

The Matildas captain, one of the biggest names in women's football, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in January and her father declared months ago that she would not be fit for Paris.

But there had been no official confirmation until national coach Tony Gustavsson unveiled a 23-player squad for upcoming friendlies against China in Adelaide and Sydney.

"Attacker Amy Sayer (ACL) and forward Sam Kerr (ACL) remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries," the squad announcement said.

"Kerr and Sayer will continue their rehabilitation programs in their home club environments and subsequently will not be available for selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

Kerr, who was on hand to celebrate Chelsea's fifth consecutive FA Women's Super League title at the weekend, is Australia's most prolific striker with 69 goals in 128 appearances.

In March, she was charged with a "racially aggravated offence" in Britain following a dispute involving a police officer.

She has pleaded not guilty with outgoing Chelsea boss Emma Hayes on Saturday reiterating that the club had given her their "full support".

The 30-year-old is expected to face trial in February 2025.

Australia's clashes against China on May 31 and June 3 are their final home matches ahead of the July-August Olympics.

 

Football

Paris Olympics

