Australia's Paine takes indefinite 'mental health break'

Sports

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 06:08 pm

Related News

Australia's Paine takes indefinite 'mental health break'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said this week that Paine's selection against England would still be a distraction for the team, even without the captaincy.

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 06:08 pm
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 15, 2019 Australia&#039;s Tim Paine celebrates with the Ashes urn after drawing the series to retain the Ashes. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 15, 2019 Australia's Tim Paine celebrates with the Ashes urn after drawing the series to retain the Ashes. Reuters

Tim Paine has stepped away from cricket for an "indefinite mental health break", leaving Australia's Ashes preparations up in the air a week after the wicketkeeper'sresignation from the captaincy.

Paine, replaced as captain by Pat Cummins on Friday, was due to play for Tasmania in a domestic match in Hobart in the lead upto the Ashes opener in Brisbane on Dec. 8, but is now unavailable for the "foreseeable future", the state's cricket association said.

Speculation over Paine's place in the test team has been rife since he resigned over revelations he had been investigated for sending sexually explicit text messages to a female former Cricket Tasmania (CT) staffer four years ago. 

"Confirming that @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break," Paine's manager James Henderson wrote in a social media post.

"We are extremely concerned for his and (wife) Bonnie's well-being and will be making no further comment at this time."

Paine, who married Bonnie in 2016 and has childrenwith her, was cleared after a 2018 probe by CT and national board Cricket Australia (CA) but stepped down last Friday, saying he did not want his captaincy to be a distraction during the Ashes.

News of Paine's break from cricket overshadowed the confirmation of Cummins as the test team's 47th captain and Steve Smith as vice-captain.

Fast bowler Cummins spoke to Paine early on Friday and told reporters it was too soon to speculate whether he might be seen in test whites again, let alone feature in the Ashes.

"Chatting to him, he's thinking a couple of days at a time," Cummins said in a video conference from the team hotel on the Gold Coast.

"We'll give him as much time as needed. We would absolutely welcome him back into the team but at the moment, that's obviously not front and centre for him."

DIFFICULT TIME

CA boss Nick Hockley said it was "an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family" and the board were committed to supporting them.

"We respect and understand Tim's decision to have a break at this time to focus on his and his family's well-being," Hockley said in a statement.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said this week that Paine's selection against England would still be a distraction for the team, even without the captaincy.

However, Paine's team mates threw their support behind him and said they hoped he would remain in the side.

Paine was the only specialist wicketkeeper named in Australia's 15-man squad for the first two Ashes tests.

Experienced white ball wicketkeeper Alex Carey andWestern Australia's Josh Inglis, both of whom were named in the recent Australia 'A' squad, are seen as potential replacements.

Matthew Wade also has experience as a test wicketkeeper but last featured as a middle order batsman in the 2-1 series defeat by India.

Paine's resignation from the captaincy triggered acrimony between Cricket Tasmania and CA, with the statefederation accusing its national counterpart of hanging Paine out to dry. 

CA chairman Richard Freudenstein said last week his current board would not have endorsed Paine as captain if presented with the same circumstances as the previous one in 2018.

Cricket

tim paine / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

1h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

2h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

5h | Bloomberg Special
Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

22h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

22h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 