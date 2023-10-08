Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk hits fastest limited-over hundred, breaks de Villiers' record

In a Marsh Cup encounter against Tasmania on Sunday at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk recorded the fastest limited-over century in 29 balls.

Fraser-McGurk's century broke AB de Villiers' previous record, which he had set in 2015 against the West Indies with 31 balls. De Villiers finished his innings with 149 runs in 44 balls, including 16 sixes.

Fraser-McGurk completed his fifty in 18 balls, which is the fastest by an Australian batter.

Eventually, the 21-year-old was bowled out for 125 runs off 38 balls, scoring 10 fours and 13 sixes during his innings.

Fraser-McGurk scored his maiden domestic century today since making his Victoria debut against Queensland in Melbourne in 2019.