Australia's comeback man Head blasts 59-ball century against New Zealand

AFP
28 October, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 01:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia's Travis Head marked his World Cup bow with a century after he and fellow opener David Warner blitzed New Zealand on Saturday.

Head, playing his first match of the tournament after being sidelined with a broken hand, reached his fourth one-day international hundred off 59 balls with 10 fours and six sixes.

Head, 29, had reached 50 off 28 balls and then made the most of being dropped on 70 and 75.

He moved to 109 when he was clean-bowled by off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

By that stage, Australia were 200-2 inside the 24th over and looking set for a huge total.

With Warner, Head put on 175 in the first 20 overs before his veteran partner was dismissed for 81.

Warner, who turned 37 on Friday, had been looking for a third successive century but eventually fell for 81 when he chipped a catch back to Phillips.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Travis Head / Australia Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

