Australians all praise for 'deceptive' Mustafiz

In the second T20I in Mirpur, Australia were 90 for three at the end of the 15th over and with a well-set Mitchell Marsh and skipper Matthew Wade in the middle, they were looking at a total somewhere around the 135-mark. But they could manage only 31 and in the process lost four wickets thanks to some brilliant death bowling from Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Mustafizur's deceptive slower balls absolutely outwitted the Australia batters and they found it really difficult to score off him. Mustafizur conceded just 23 in his four overs and picked up three key wickets.

Moises Henriques, who played alongside Mustafizur for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said, "He bowled 24 slower balls (laughs) and did not bowl anything pace on. He just summed up the conditions really well tonight."

"The amount of revolutions he gets on the slower ball even on a good wicket is hard to play anyway, let alone on a surface like that. We need to find a way to combat that, and try and get as many runs as possible," added the all-rounder.

Ashton Agar was all praise for Mustafizur as well, saying that the left-arm pacer is difficult to get away with.

"He is a difficult customer. He is really good. If you watch his wrists and fingers in slow motion when he bowls those slower balls, you'll realise that's an incredible skill. These are not true slower balls because they have a lot of revolutions on them. The majority of his deliveries are slower balls and they're dangerous because some might grip off the surface and some might keep low," said Agar.