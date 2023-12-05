Australia World Cup hero Maxwell not giving up hope of Test recall

Sports

Reuters
05 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 02:52 pm

Related News

Australia World Cup hero Maxwell not giving up hope of Test recall

The subcontinent has been a happy hunting ground for Maxwell, who played all seven of his Tests against South Asian teams.

Reuters
05 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 02:52 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has not given up hope of playing Test cricket again and says his record in the subcontinent could earn him a recall for the first time in more than seven years when the team tour Sri Lanka in early 2025.

The subcontinent has been a happy hunting ground for Maxwell, who played all seven of his Tests against South Asian teams.

His only Test hundred came in India, and he was one of the architects of Australia's triumph in the 50-overs World Cup in India last month.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Maxwell, who has not played Test cricket since September 2017, is under no illusions how difficult it is to break into Australia's Test squad and the 35-year-old thinks he may have to bide his time for the Sri Lanka tour in a little over a year's time.

"I'm quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They're playing some really good cricket, they're world test champions," the all-rounder said on Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday.

"There's not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as Tests at home, but I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side.

"I don't think there's another sub-continent tour until early 2025. So, I'll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage."

While Maxwell is hoping to set the Big Bash League alight with his explosive batting and crafty off-spin, some of his Australia teammates are preparing for the three-Test home series against Pakistan.

"It would have been nice to play one at home, it's where I played all my first-class cricket and it felt like I toiled away for a few years there," Maxwell said.

"It's something that I wish I would have been able to do. But circumstances and timing I probably was more preferred in the white-ball area."

Cricket

Glenn Maxwell / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

6m | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

1h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

6h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

36m | TBS Economy
November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

2h | TBS Economy
Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

1h | TBS Entertainment
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

3h | TBS Economy