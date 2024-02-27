Australia Women's white-ball tour of Bangladesh begins 17 March

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed the upcoming Australia Women's tour schedule, which will feature three ODIs and three T20Is.

The ODI series is part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship. This tour marks the first bilateral series between Bangladesh and Australia, who have previously only met during ICC events.

All matches will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The ODIs are scheduled for March 17, 21, and 24, with all matches starting at 9:30 am. The T20Is will follow on March 31, April 2, and April 4, starting at 12 pm.

Cricket Australia has also announced the squad that will travel to Bangladesh.

Alyssa Healy leads the side in both formats.

Australia squad for Bangladesh tour: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (Vice Captain), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.