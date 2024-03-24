Australia women take ODI series after six-wicket drubbing of Bangladesh

Australia women's team were largely untroubled by their Bangladeshi counterparts in the second ODI too as Alyssa Healy's side won the match comfortably by six wickets and took the three-match series 2-0 on Sunday at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).

There were plenty of good performances from the Australian side but Sophie Molineux, back in the ODI team after two and a half years, bagged the Player of the Match award.

Chasing a meagre 98, Australia lost four wickets as Bangladesh spinners bowled decently but in the end the visitors finished the chase with a pretty good run rate of 4.11.

Ellyse Perry, in at number three, was unbeaten on 35 off 50 deliveries while Ashleigh Gardner was not out on 20 off 23.

Sultana Khatun and Rabeya Khan got one wicket each.

Bangladesh batters barely had answers to the Australian bowlers. Right-arm seamer Megan Schutt, who got the first breakthrough for the visitors, gave nothing away in her six-over spell, giving away only seven runs.

Left-arm spinner Molineux was the most successful bowler as well as the most economical one.

Player of the final of the recently concluded Women's Premier League (WPL), Molineux conceded only 10 runs in her 10 overs and snared the scalps of Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana and Ritu Moni.

The spin trio of Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Georgia Wareham picked up two wickets each.

Only three Bangladesh batters reached double figures. Nahida Akter top-scored with 22 off 47 balls.