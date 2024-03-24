Australia women take ODI series after six-wicket drubbing of Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 02:51 pm

Related News

Australia women take ODI series after six-wicket drubbing of Bangladesh

There were plenty of good performances from the Australian side but Sophie Molineux, back in the ODI team after two and a half years, bagged the Player of the Match award.

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 02:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia women's team were largely untroubled by their Bangladeshi counterparts in the second ODI too as Alyssa Healy's side won the match comfortably by six wickets and took the three-match series 2-0 on Sunday at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).

There were plenty of good performances from the Australian side but Sophie Molineux, back in the ODI team after two and a half years, bagged the Player of the Match award.

Chasing a meagre 98, Australia lost four wickets as Bangladesh spinners bowled decently but in the end the visitors finished the chase with a pretty good run rate of 4.11.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ellyse Perry, in at number three, was unbeaten on 35 off 50 deliveries while Ashleigh Gardner was not out on 20 off 23. 

Sultana Khatun and Rabeya Khan got one wicket each.

Bangladesh batters barely had answers to the Australian bowlers. Right-arm seamer Megan Schutt, who got the first breakthrough for the visitors, gave nothing away in her six-over spell, giving away only seven runs.

Left-arm spinner Molineux was the most successful bowler as well as the most economical one. 

Player of the final of the recently concluded Women's Premier League (WPL), Molineux conceded only 10 runs in her 10 overs and snared the scalps of Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana and Ritu Moni.

The spin trio of Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Georgia Wareham picked up two wickets each.

Only three Bangladesh batters reached double figures. Nahida Akter top-scored with 22 off 47 balls.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Australia Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

5h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

2h | Videos
Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

3h | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

5h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

19h | Videos