Australia withdraw from ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Sports

Reuters
12 January, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 01:38 pm

Related News

Australia withdraw from ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates but CA scrapped the series after "extensive consultation" with stakeholders, including the Australian government.

Reuters
12 January, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 01:38 pm
Australia withdraw from ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Australia's men's team has withdrawn from their one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March following further restrictions on women's and girls' rights imposed by the Taliban, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration last month imposed a ban on women attending universities. Girls have been banned from high school since March. They have also been excluded from parks and gyms.

Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates but CA scrapped the series after "extensive consultation" with stakeholders, including the Australian government.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," CA said in a statement.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

"We thank the Australian government for its support on this matter."

The series formed part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Super League, where the top eight teams automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Australia have already qualified for the tournament.

Australia were scheduled to play a test match against Afghanistan in November 2021 but the fixture was postponed after the Taliban seized power in August of that year.

Afghanistan remain the only ICC full member nation of without a women's team. They have continued to appear at ICC events since the Taliban takeover, however, and faced Australia during last year's Twenty20 World Cup.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice has said Afghanistan's lack of commitment to women's cricket is a concern for the sport's global governing body and that the matter will be discussed at its next board meeting.

"Our board has been monitoring progress since the change of regime," Allardice said. "It is a concern that progress is not being made in Afghanistan and it's something our board will consider at its next meeting in March. As far as we are aware, there isn't activity at the moment."

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

29m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'