Australia win toss and field first against India in World Cup final

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 03:36 pm

Both teams are fielding the same XI as the semi-final.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia won the toss and decided to field first against India in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. 

Both teams are fielding the same XI as the semi-final. 

"We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final," said Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper.

"I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, everytime we play here, the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result. You got to make the right decisions on the field. That's something we've done consistently in the last 10 games. We are playing the same team," said India captain Rohit Sharma. 

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

