After a breathtaking chase of 208, which was started by Cameron Green and finished by Matthew Wade, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia had a thrilling finish as Bhuvneshwar Kumar went first for 15 runs, followed by Harshal Patel's 22-run over, with 55 needed in 24 balls. Tim David and Matthew Wade each hit the latter for a six as he finished with forgettable figures of 0/49 on the international return. Wade then played around with Bhuvneshwar for three consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over, making a mockery of the lines by hitting him through cover and midwicket. In the end, Australia defeated India's highest total ever against them by four wickets.

Batting first, Inida started well, The tone was set by the openers but it was Hardik Pandya who stole the show with an unbeaten 30-ball 71. There were contributions right through the batting order. That Lead to India posting their highest ever total against Autralia.

With Cameron Green, Australia had a new opener to go with Aaron Finch. The all-rounder made amends for a disastrous final over with an impressive knock that included eight fours and four sixes in a 30-ball 61. Along with Finch, he also enjoyed the lengths of Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were filling in for the rested Jasprit Bumrah. Green started off with four straight boundaries off Umesh, while Finch hit three from Bhuvneshwar's subsequent over. Green made sure that his first opening role in T20Is was remembered by maintaining the same momentum even after the powerplay.

Brief Scores: India 208/6 (Hardik Pandya 71*, KL Rahul 55, Suryakumar Yadav 46; Nathan Ellis 3-30) lost to Australia 211/6 in 19.2 ov (Cameron Green 61, Matthew Wade 45*; Axar Patel 3-17) by four wickets