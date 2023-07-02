Australia were worried but stayed patient: Cummins

Sports

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 11:54 pm

Related News

Australia were worried but stayed patient: Cummins

Australia started to look ragged in the field before dismissing Stokes and knocking over the tail cheaply to move 2-0 up in the series and firmly on course to retain the Ashes.

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 11:54 pm
Australia were worried but stayed patient: Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted his team had endured an uncomfortable time before winning the second Ashes test against England at Lord's by 43 runs on Sunday.

England had looked dead and buried at 45-4 in their chase for 371 runs to level the series but Ben Stokes' majestic knock of 155 and Ben Duckett's 83 lifted them to 301-6.

Australia started to look ragged in the field before dismissing Stokes and knocking over the tail cheaply to move 2-0 up in the series and firmly on course to retain the Ashes.

"Another wonderful game, right down to the wire," Cummins said. "Stokesy gave us a few heart-stopping moments and the crowd seemed to enjoy it."

Cummins played in the 2019 Ashes test at Headingley when Stokes made 135 not out to inspire England to an extraordinary one-wicket victory.

"Of course, he played another great innings and I'm glad we got him out when we did," Cummins said.

"Having a world-class player like Ben on the top of his game, you start thinking 'that boundary looks short' - I was glad to have 200 on the board."

Australia were hampered by the absence of their main spinner Nathan Lyon who was unable to bowl after suffering a calf strain.

Stokes struck nine sixes and nine fours on a withering assault but Cummins said Australia had not panicked.

"Just trying to stay patient, have the fields out," he said. "He did well to keep getting himself on strike but we were happy with them going at two an over."

Cummins played down the furore surrounding the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, stumped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey after leaving his crease at the end of an over.

Disgruntled MCC members verbally abused Australia players as they walked through the pavilion at the lunch interval.

"Emotions were running high and words were unfortunately exchanged by a small number of members," the MCC said in a statement.

Cummins said he had accepted the apology.

"They were quite aggressive and abusive towards some of our players, which I know the MCC weren't too happy with," Cummins said. "The MCC came and apologised for the behaviour of some of the members."

Australia only need to avoid defeat in one of the three remaining tests to retain the Ashes.

"We couldn't be in a better position," Cummins said.

Cricket

Pat Cummins / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

12h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

13h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

15h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

6h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

4h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

9h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

14h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board