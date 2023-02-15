Australia too strong as Bangladesh suffer successive defeats in Women's T20 World Cup

It was another fighting performance from the Bangladesh Women in the T20 World Cup against Australia, but it was not enough to stop them from succumbing to their second successive defeat.

The defending champions proved too strong as they restricted Bangladesh to 107/7 in their 20 overs before chasing the target down with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare.

The win takes Australia to the top of Group 1 with two wins from as many games and four points while Bangladesh are fourth, ahead of New Zealand on net run rate.

Sri Lanka are second, with two wins from two but a lesser net run rate while hosts South Africa are third with one win and two points from two games.

The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals with two of Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa looking most likely to go through to the semis.

For Bangladesh, the bright spot was the batting of captain Nigar Sultana Joty, who scored 57 from 50 balls but didn't find much support elsewhere.

In bowling, fast bowler Marufa Akter was once again impressive with her swing and control and was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

She ended up with figures of 1/19 in her four overs while for Australia, Georgia Wareham was the player of the match for her bowling figures of 3/20 in her four overs.

Bangladesh next face New Zealand at Cape Town on Friday at 7:00 pm Bangladesh standard time.