Australia team arrives in Dhaka for T20I series

The Australian cricket team arrived in Bangladesh to play a five-match T20 series on Thursday afternoon. The visitors reached Dhaka from the West Indies on a chartered plane at 4.15 pm.

They went to the Hotel Intercontinental directly from the airport and will be in quarantine for three days before starting training.

The Australian team did not enter the airport due to the Covid situation. Australians had immigration completed under special arrangements. Everyone's passports will be disinfected and returned to them after three days.

The Bangladesh team also returned from Zimbabwe today to play in the series against Australia and entered the hotel's bio-safety zone directly. Bangladesh cricketers also have to quarantine for three days before starting practice.

Australia is not getting a number of star cricketers in the Bangladesh tour. The likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jay Richardson, Ken Richardson and Marcus Stones have already withdrawn from the tour.

Regular captain Aaron Finch also missing the tour due to injury.

Bangladesh is not getting their full-strength team either.

Experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing against the Aussies as he was not in the bio-safety zone after returning to the country from the Zimbabwe tour. Another experienced batsman Tamim Iqbal will also not play due to injury. Liton Kumar Das has withdrawn himself due to family reasons.

There are also concerns about Mustafizur Rahman's participation.

The five-match T20I will begins on August 3.

All matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The match may start at 6 pm.

The last time Australia came to Bangladesh was in 2016. They played a two-match Test series and drew 1-1.