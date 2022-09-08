Australia retain Chappell-Hadlee Trophy as NZ 'defend' their way into trouble

Australia have retained the Chappell-Hadlee trophy thanks to a mammoth 113-run win over New Zealand in the second ODI between the two sides in Cairns on Thursday. It was yet another low-scoring match but unlike the first ODI, it was a one-sided affair as the visitors were all-out for a slow, unimpressive 82 off 33 overs in response to Australia's 195 for nine.

Batting first, Australia were in deep trouble at 117 for eight in the 37th over as none from the top and middle-order barring Steven Smith (61 off 94) contributed substantially. Aaron Finch registered yet another duck. Mitchell Starc (38* off 45) added 31 and 47 respectively with Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood towards the back end to help Australia post 195 for nine after 50 overs. Trent Boult took four for the visitors.

New Zealand were even slower. Their run-rate was below two runs an over when they lost their fifth wicket in the 21st over. Captain Kane Williamson scored an excruciatingly slow 17 off 58 and got out leg before off a full toss bowled by Zampa. Williamson was the highest scorer for New Zealand. Seven Black Caps batters couldn't reach double figures.

Zampa recorded a match-winning five-for (5/35). Starc was the player of the match for his timely 38 and 2/12 with the ball off seven overs.