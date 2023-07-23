Australia retain Ashes as rain has final say in 4th Test
The fourth Test of the five-match series between hosts England and Australia has ended in a draw. Rain wins in Manchester and Australia have managed to keep its 2-1 lead intact while heading to the final Test of the 2023 edition of the Ashes.
The fourth Test of the five-match series between hosts England and Australia has ended in a draw. Rain wins in Manchester and Australia have managed to keep its 2-1 lead intact while heading to the final Test of the 2023 edition of the Ashes.
More to follow..