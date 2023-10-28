Australia prevail in high-scoring thriller despite Ravindra, Neesham heroics

The crowd at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala were thoroughly entertained as they got to watch a high-scoring thriller where Australia beat New Zealand by five runs.

Australia openers had a field day but New Zealand bowlers made a good late recovery to keep them under 400. Rachin Ravindra and Jimmy Neesham played exceptionally well but the target was always going to be tough to reach.

Devon Conway and Will Young gave New Zealand a perfect start in the 389-chase. The pair added 61 runs in 7.2 overs before Josh Hazlewood got the better of Conway.

A solid partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra kept New Zealand firm in the run chase.

Mitchell added 96 runs for the third wicket with Ravindra before getting out against Adam Zampa for 54 off 51.

Ravindra then added a 50-plus stand with Tom Latham but Zampa once again derailed New Zealand's momentum by removing the Kiwi captain for 21.

Ravindra hit his second hundred in the tournament but it wasn't enough in the end.

Earlier, the opening pair of David Warner and Travis Head gave Australia a strong start after New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham won the toss and invited them to bat.

The pair dealt in boundaries from the word go and mustered 118/0 at the end of the first powerplay. Both the batters also completed their respective half-centuries, with Head taking just 25 balls to reach the milestone.

Warner too was not far behind as he took 28 balls to do the same. The pair added 175-run for the opening stand before Glenn Phillips got rid of Warner for 81(65). Shortly after he cleaned up Head for 109(67).

Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh failed to carry forward the momentum, handing New Zealand an opportunity of a late recovery.

Glenn Maxwell smashed a quick-fire 41 off 24 deliveries to add a much-needed impetus to Australia's innings. Josh Inglis scored a vital 28-ball-38 as well. Captain Pat Cummins blasted 37 off just 14 balls towards the end.

Glenn Phillips starred with the ball with his off-spin, picking up three crucial wickets.