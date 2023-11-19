Australia pacers restrict India to 240 in World Cup final

Sports

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
19 November, 2023, 06:28 pm

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins shared seven wickets among them.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia pacers had a field day as they restricted India to 240 in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first.

While Rohit Sharma (47 off 31) got off to a rocket of a start as usual, Shubman Gill, who has a fantastic record across formats in Ahmedabad, fell early to Mitchell Starc. 

Virat Kohli came in all guns blazing but Rohit soon fell to Glenn Maxwell thanks to a fantastic catch from Travis Head three runs short of his half century. 

Cummins then got the in-form Shreyas Iyer in the next over and KL Rahul and Kohli then tried to steady the Indian ship. 

The boundaries dried up almost entirely after the 10th over and Kohli fell after scoring on 54 off 63. 

Rahul tried to hold the innings together but India were dealt another blow when Ravindra Jadeja, promoted ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, fell in the 36th over.

Rahul scored 66 off 107 before Mitchell Starc got the better of him.

Onus then was on Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 28) but he failed to finish well.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins shared seven wickets among them.

