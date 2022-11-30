Australia overcome Denmark challenge, make the last-16 for the first time since 2006

Sports

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 11:01 pm

Related News

Australia overcome Denmark challenge, make the last-16 for the first time since 2006

The Socceroos, with the 1-0 win, qualified for the last-16 for the first time since 2006.

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 11:01 pm
Photo: FIFA/Twitter
Photo: FIFA/Twitter

Mathew Leckie scored the winner  in the 60th minute against Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium to send Australia into the knockout stages as the second Group D side after France in the ongoing Qatar World Cup. The Socceroos, with the 1-0 win, qualified for the last-16 for the first time since 2006.

A goal from the Danes would have thrown the group wide open but they couldn't break through despite having more ball possession and more attempts. It was Leckie who turned the hero for Australia as he recorded a wonderful solo goal. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Australia Football Team / Denmark Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

15h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

14h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

13h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

20m | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

1h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

1h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months