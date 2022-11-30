Australia overcome Denmark challenge, make the last-16 for the first time since 2006

Mathew Leckie scored the winner in the 60th minute against Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium to send Australia into the knockout stages as the second Group D side after France in the ongoing Qatar World Cup. The Socceroos, with the 1-0 win, qualified for the last-16 for the first time since 2006.

A goal from the Danes would have thrown the group wide open but they couldn't break through despite having more ball possession and more attempts. It was Leckie who turned the hero for Australia as he recorded a wonderful solo goal.