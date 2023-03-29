Australia or England always try to win 3-0 when they’re up 2-0, we’ll try the same: Shakib

Bangladesh's T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan said the team will try to go and win the next match to make it 3-0 like Australia or England do. The southpaw also pointed out at the players expressing themselves from ball one if the Tigers want to be a great T20I side.

"Feels good to be on top as a Bangladeshi. We wanted to put up the same performance we did in the past few games and we did it well," Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

"If we want to be a great side, we have to go out there and express ourselves from ball one. That's what we discussed and agreed that's how we're going to play. When you go to Australia or England, they always try to win 3-0 if they're up 2-0, we'll try the same," Shakib added.

Shakib did give a hint of tweaking the playing XI in the final T20I but ensured the hunger will be there for the Tigers.

"No chance of us being complacent. We might try a few new players but they'll be just as hungry to do well."

Shakib was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance in the massive 77-run win over Ireland on Wednesday. The southpaw picked up his second fifer in T20I cricket to destroy the Irish batting lineup after playing a useful 34-run knock with the bat.

He decided to come in to bowl the second of Ireland's innings, and it worked perfectly for the captain.

"When I batted, it spun when Tector bowled slowly. So I thought that there was something for the spinners and decided to start with spin."