Australia or England always try to win 3-0 when they’re up 2-0, we’ll try the same: Shakib

Sports

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:06 pm

Related News

Australia or England always try to win 3-0 when they’re up 2-0, we’ll try the same: Shakib

"If we want to be a great side, we have to go out there and express ourselves from ball one. That’s what we discussed and agreed that’s how we’re going to play. When you go to Australia or England, they always try to win 3-0 if they’re up 2-0, we’ll try the same," Shakib said. 

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:06 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh's T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan said the team will try to go and win the next match to make it 3-0 like Australia or England do. The southpaw also pointed out at the players expressing themselves from ball one if the Tigers want to be a great T20I side.

"Feels good to be on top as a Bangladeshi. We wanted to put up the same performance we did in the past few games and we did it well," Shakib said at the post-match presentation. 

"If we want to be a great side, we have to go out there and express ourselves from ball one. That's what we discussed and agreed that's how we're going to play. When you go to Australia or England, they always try to win 3-0 if they're up 2-0, we'll try the same," Shakib added. 

Shakib did give a hint of tweaking the playing XI in the final T20I but ensured the hunger will be there for the Tigers. 

"No chance of us being complacent. We might try a few new players but they'll be just as hungry to do well."

Shakib was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance in the massive 77-run win over Ireland on Wednesday. The southpaw picked up his second fifer in T20I cricket to destroy the Irish batting lineup after playing a useful 34-run knock with the bat. 

He decided to come in to bowl the second of Ireland's innings, and it worked perfectly for the captain.

"When I batted, it spun when Tector bowled slowly. So I thought that there was something for the spinners and decided to start with spin."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs IRE / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

10h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

11h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

12h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

3h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

5h | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year