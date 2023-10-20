Australia openers Warner, Marsh pummel Pakistan in World Cup

By the end of the 25th over, the five-time champions had raced to 172-0.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh both made half-centuries as Australia's opening pair pummelled Pakistan in their World Cup clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Warner reached his 50 off 39 balls with five fours and three sixes while Marsh made his half-century from 40 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

By the end of the 25th over, the five-time champions had raced to 172-0.

Warner was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi when he had made just 10.

In a brutal assault, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf conceded 24 runs from one over.

Pakistan made one change from the team defeated by India with Mir coming in for fellow leg spinner Shadab Khan.

Australia are unchanged following their win against Sri Lanka, their first in the tournament after two opening losses.

Pakistan have two wins and one defeat.

