Australia opener Head’s World Cup in jeopardy as he breaks hand

Sports

Reuters
16 September, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 11:26 am

Related News

Australia opener Head’s World Cup in jeopardy as he breaks hand

Head had to retire hurt in his country’s 164-run defeat to South Africa at Centurion on Friday after being hit on the hand by Gerald Coetzee.

Reuters
16 September, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 11:26 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australian opener Travis Head's participation at next month's World Cup is in doubt after he broke his hand during Friday's one day international against South Africa.

Head had to retire hurt in his country's 164-run defeat to South Africa at Centurion on Friday after being hit on the hand by Gerald Coetzee.

"It's a confirmed fracture but as to the nature of the break and what sort of timeframe to heal, that will be assessed tomorrow," said Australia coach Andrew McDonald.

The 29-year-old Head, who has been a spearhead at the top of the innings for Australia in one dayers, would be sorely missed if he is to be ruled out of the World Cup, which starts in India on Oct. 5

"He's going to go in for some more scans tomorrow... We have fingers crossed, clearly with the World Cup, fast approaching," McDonald added.

Cricket

Travis Head / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World