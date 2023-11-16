Australia limit South Africa to 212 despite Miller ton in World Cup semi-final

Australia restricted South Africa to 212 in the first innings of the second semi-final despite a fighting century from David Miller.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat against Australia in what was already a big moment at the Eden Gardens considering how the tournament has gone thus far for Temba Bavuma's men.

However, Australia came out with the bit between their teeth. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were relentless with their lines and lengths while the Australian fielders were flying around.

It led to South Africa scoring just 22 runs in the first 11 overs and losing three wickets, including their batting talisman Quinton de Kock. Matters got even worse as Hazlewood got Rassie van der Dussen in the 12th over and that brought together South Africa's finishers Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the 12th over of the innings itself.

Two overs later, rain made an appearance and South Africa were 44/4 in 14 overs.

The match resumed just over 50 minutes later with no overs lost. The stand from Miller and Klaasen reached 95 in 113 when Travis Head dismissed Heinrich Klaasen on 47 off 48 in the 31st over. He then got Marco Jansen off the very next ball and Australia were right back on top. Miller then crossed his 25th ODI half-century in the next over.

Miller combined with the tailenders to take the total past 200 before finishing on a magnificent 101 off 116 balls.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with three wickets. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Travis Head bowled well as well.