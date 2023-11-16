Australia limit South Africa to 212 despite Miller ton in World Cup semi-final

Sports

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:50 pm

Related News

Australia limit South Africa to 212 despite Miller ton in World Cup semi-final

Miller combined with the tailenders to take the total past 200 before finishing on a magnificent 101 off 116 balls.

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia restricted South Africa to 212 in the first innings of the second semi-final despite a fighting century from David Miller. 

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat against Australia in what was already a big moment at the Eden Gardens considering how the tournament has gone thus far for Temba Bavuma's men. 

However, Australia came out with the bit between their teeth. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were relentless with their lines and lengths while the Australian fielders were flying around. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It led to South Africa scoring just 22 runs in the first 11 overs and losing three wickets, including their batting talisman Quinton de Kock. Matters got even worse as Hazlewood got Rassie van der Dussen in the 12th over and that brought together South Africa's finishers Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in the 12th over of the innings itself. 

Two overs later, rain made an appearance and South Africa were 44/4 in 14 overs. 

The match resumed just over 50 minutes later with no overs lost. The stand from Miller and Klaasen reached 95 in 113 when Travis Head dismissed Heinrich Klaasen on 47 off 48 in the 31st over. He then got Marco Jansen off the very next ball and Australia were right back on top. Miller then crossed his 25th ODI half-century in the next over.

Miller combined with the tailenders to take the total past 200 before finishing on a magnificent 101 off 116 balls.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with three wickets. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Travis Head bowled well as well.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

South Africa Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

37m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World