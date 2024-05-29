Australia forced to play head coach and chief selector in T20 WC warm-up as players take break

The after-effects of the IPL hit the Australian side before the T20 World Cup as they were forced to field their head coach, chief selector and two other support staff members as fielders during their warm-up match against Namibia on Tuesday. Australia only had nine players for the match as the other squad members, who were part of IPL 2024, will arrive late.

As many as three Australian first-XI players - Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Mitchell Starc were part of the IPL 2024 final on May 26 (Sunday).

With the likes of Cummins (SRH), Head (SRH), Starc (KKR), Cameron Green (RCB), Marcus Stoinis (LSG) and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) given extra time at home following the two-month-long IPL, chief selector and former captain George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald were among the support staff who were forced to take the field.

46-year-old fielding coach Andre Borovec also took the field alongside Bailey when skipper Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl against Namibia.

When Marsh and Hazlewood returned to the dressing room, McDonald and 49-year-old batting coach Brad Hodge had to step on the field.

This, however, had no bearing on the outcome of the match. Australia won the game by seven wickets with impressive performances from David Warner , fit again Josh Hazlewood and leg-spinner Adam Zampa . They chased down Namibia's 119 with 10 overs to spare.

Hazlewood, playing hist first game in three months, looked in good rhythm.

It took until Josh Hazlewood's 20th delivery for him to concede a run as he bowled two wicket maidens and a maiden over.

The pacer dismissed both of Namibia's openers to leave them at 19 for two before Zampa decimated the middle order.

Zampa picked up three wickets, getting the important dismissal of Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus for 15.

Wicketkeeper Zane Green played a crucial innings for his side as they looked to post a respectable total, hitting 38 from 30 balls to push Namibia to 119 for 9.

Warner carried his bat as Australia chased down their target with 10 overs to spare.

Captain Mitchell Marsh defied injury to hit 18 at the top of the order before Warner and Tim David combined for a 46-run partnership.

David was dismissed for 23 from 16 while Warner finished off the match with a four to end on 54 from 21 balls with six fours and three sixes.

"Obviously, we didn't have a full quota of players but the guys who played, probably a few of us needed to coming off a big layoff," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au after the game on Tuesday.

"I know a number of the bowlers were coming off a long break which is pretty unusual in our system, but it's good to get out there, playing is always different to training.

"The wicket looked a little bit tough early, a little bit slow, which is probably what we're going to encounter here in the West Indies.

"So a nice hit out, got the result and we move onto the West Indies in a few days."

