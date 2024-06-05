Australia in Dhaka ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 11:11 am

Related News

Australia in Dhaka ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

The match will kick off at 4:45 pm at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in the capital.

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 11:11 am
Photo: X
Photo: X

The six-time World Cup-playing Australian Football team arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday at noon to play their Group 1 away match of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against hosts Bangladesh on Thursday.

The match will kick off at 4:45 pm at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in the capital.

The Australian team, which was eliminated from the second round of the last FIFA World Cup held in Qatar in 2022 by losing 2-1 to Argentina, reached Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12:15 pm via Thailand and will return home Thursday evening soon after playing the match.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Touring Aussies team will have a practice session today at 5:30 pm at the match venue after a rest day on Tuesday.

Bangladesh will play war-torn Arabian nation Lebanon in their last Group I away match on 11 June at a neutral venue -- Al Saad Club Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The match will kick off at 7 pm local time and 10 pm Bangladesh time.

Australia outplayed Bangladesh 7-0 in their home match of the ongoing qualifying meet in Australia in November last year.

The Kangaroos also played Bangladesh twice in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2015 winning 4-0 and 5-0 respectively.

On completion of four Group I matches, Australia dominate the table with an all-win record securing full 12 points while war-torn Palestine are a distant second collecting seven points with two wins one draw and one defeat.

Lebanon are in the third slot securing two points with two draws and two defeats while Bangladesh remain at the bottom with one point from four matches after getting a 1-1 draw against Lebanon in their home match at Dhaka.

Bangladesh also suffered a 5-0 defeat against Palestine in their away match in Kuwait and conceded a shocking 0-1 goal defeat in the dying moments against the same opposition in their home match at Dhaka.

Top News / Football

Australia Football Team / bangladesh football team / FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

2h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

27m | Videos
17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

14h | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

15h | Videos
The number of space tourists is increasing

The number of space tourists is increasing

1h | Videos