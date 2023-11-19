Australia crowned world champions, beat India by 6 wickets in World Cup final

Australia's done what Australia does best. They have been crowned the world champions and completed their hexa beating India, who were unbeaten in the whole tournament till Sunday. And they did it in style.

Just as in 1999, they recovered from two very early defeats to win every game.

A blistering Travis Head hundred accompanied by a gritty Marnus Labuschagne fifty guided the mighty Aussies home after their bowlers produced a masterclass early in the day.

They chased down 241 runs quite comfortably keeping () wickets and () overs in hand.

Head eventually was dismissed on 137 while his partner Labuschagne bagged 58 runs.

9:14 pm

A hundred for Travis Head on the biggest of stages.

He reaches his hundred with an absurdly risky single! He would have been miles out with a direct hit. Head has hit 14 boundaries and two maximums so far.

Head lives on the edge, so in that sense, it's apt he reached his hundred with such a dodgy single, but actually this innings has been notable for his management of risk. He has never played with such destructive power and maturity.

He joins the likes of Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards, Aravinda de Silva, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Mahela Jayawardene to score a hundred in a World Cup final.

The target now comes down to less than 50 with plenty of deliveries remaining.

AUS 192/3 (35)

8:54 pm

Bumrah's comeback over goes for 14, and Travis Head is playing with the most intimidating certainty - 84 from 79 balls with 12 fours and one six.

Australia now need 76 more runs to win from 21 overs.

AUS 165/3 (29)

8:27 pm

It's been a three-paced innings, and an increasingly authoritative one. In the circumstances, and given Head's death-or-glory approach over the last couple of years, this has developed into a remarkably mature innings.

Head waves Kuldeep for a single to bring up a crucial fifty from 58 balls.

India need a wicket with increasing urgency. Rohit may need to go back to Bumrah or Shami for a couple of overs.

AUS: 117-3 (22)

7:35 pm

Smith got trapped in front by a huge off-cutter! It was a slower ball, the first of the innings, that took Smith completely by surprise. He would have been not out had he reviewed! It looked plumb but the impact was outside the line.

7:24 pm

Mitchell Marsh threw everything at a very wide short ball and bottom-edged it through to a gleeful KL Rahul.

He goes for a testosteronic 15 from 15 balls.

India are pumped and the 1.3 lakh crowd is making the loudest noise one can imagine.

Head survived an impassioned LBW appeal from 130,000 people when he plays back to Shami. Rohit Sharma decided not to review, thinking it's missing leg. It looked close because it hit him on the back pad, but the dramatic inwing was probably taking it past the leg stump.