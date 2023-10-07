Australia captain Cummins expects spinners to shine despite Zampa scare

Sports

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 07:29 pm

Related News

Australia captain Cummins expects spinners to shine despite Zampa scare

Zampa, who will be leading Australia's spin attack in the tournament with Glenn Maxwell as his sidekick, wore a cut on his face during training after a mishap in the swimming pool.

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 07:29 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Adam Zampa has added another chapter to Australia's bookful of freak accidents but skipper Pat Cummins has no concerns about getting 20 overs out of his spinners heading into Sunday's World Cup opener against India.

Zampa, who will be leading Australia's spin attack in the tournament with Glenn Maxwell as his sidekick, wore a cut on his face during training after a mishap in the swimming pool.

"He swam into the pool wall apparently," Cummins told reporters on Saturday.

"He said he had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam into the step in the pool... He's all good he's just a little bit sore."

It must have appeared familiar to Cummins, who filmed an absent-minded Alex Carey, their preferred stumper in the World Cup squad, walking straight into a hotel swimming pool in Karachi last year.

All-rounder Maxwell himself missed the entire 2022-23 summer after a freak incident in which he got his leg broken at a birthday party where he was fooling around.

More recently the 34-year-old impressed with his bowling in the ODI series against India and will be confident of troubling batters in conditions that suit his craft.

"We've seen Max, he's a front-line spin bowler," Cummins said of the all-rounder.

"In the 2015 World Cup, he was the sole spinner in basically every single match I think other than one, so really happy with how he's going.

"I thought he bowled really well in that third ODI against India (last month). So yeah, we've got 20 overs of spin out there if we need it."

Australia's batters will have their task cut out in Chennai, where conditions usually assist spinners, and left-handed opener David Warner may have provided a glimpse of that when he tried a radical approach in the second ODI last month.

In that match in Indore, Warner briefly flipped his batting stance to right-handed to try and negate off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Cummins said his batters would have their plans against the Indian bowlers - though it may not involve more ambidextrous batting.

"They're a good bowling lineup, especially here in home conditions. So they're going to be challenging," Cummins said.

"The good thing is we've played them a lot. So our batters will have their own plans."

"Davey, we'll see if he bats right-handed or left-handed. He's probably better left-handed, I reckon, but we'll see how we go."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Australia Cricket Team / Pat Cummins / India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

10h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

6h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

58m | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

1h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

4h | TBS World
The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

2d | TBS World