Australia captain Cummins asks South Africa to bat first in Lucknow

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 02:21 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field against South Africa in their second match in Lucknow in the ongoing World Cup. 

Australia have made two changes from their first match where they lost to India. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has come in for Alex Carey. Cameron Green has made way for all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. 

South Africa have made a tactical change, bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for pacer Gerald Coetzee. 

"We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what's to make of this wicket. It seems like it's got a bit of moisture. Two changes. Stoinis is back in place of Green and Josh Inglis comes in for Alex Carey. Few runs short (vs India), really happy with the way we bowled. They (South Africa) have started the tournament really well, always a good challenge," Cummins said at the toss.

"I wasn't too sure, whatever we do first, we'll have to do well. Shamsi comes in for Coetzee. Bit of both (conditions and for the opposition). Shamsi has had decent success against them, we'd like to unleash them. There could be some spin and bounce. We always speak about assessing, trying to adapt, today will be no different. Quinny and myself should have a look in the first five overs and then see what could be a good score for us to post," South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

